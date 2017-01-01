Slovakia CPI Rises For First Time In 25 Months

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer prices increased for the first time in just over two years in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in the previous month. It was the first increase since December 2014.



Health costs grew 1.6 percent annually in December and transport charges went up by 2.0 percent. At the same time, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 1.3 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up at a stable pace of 0.1 percent in December.

At the same time, core inflation accelerated to 0.9 percent in December from 0.4 percent in the prior month.

In the whole year 2016, the annual rate of change in consumer prices was -0.5 percent versus -0.3 percent in 2015.

