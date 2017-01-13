DGAP-DD: HeidelbergCement AG (english)
6:50a.m.
DGAP-DD: HeidelbergCement AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
13.01.2017 / 12:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ludwig Last name(s): Merckle Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
HeidelbergCement AG
b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0006047004
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 86.01 EUR 120414000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 86.01 EUR 120414000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-13; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English Company: HeidelbergCement AG Berliner Straße 6 69120 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com
