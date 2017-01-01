First Horizon National Earnings Rise 13% In Q4

7:18a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $53.29 million, or $0.23 per share. This was higher than $47.03 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $319.63 million. This was up from $298.88 million last year.

First Horizon National earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $53.29 Mln. vs. $47.03 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q4): $319.63 Mln vs. $298.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.9%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



