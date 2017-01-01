Facebook Announces Journalism Project

7:50a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has announced a Journalism Project, which it says is a new effort to support quality journalism, improve news literacy and provide reporters and editors with tools and training to help them better tell their stories.



The social media said it will collaborate with news organizations to develop news products, provide training and tools for Journalists, and work with publishers and educators.

Facebook also said it will be launching a program globally where Facebook engineers will host sessions with developers from news organizations to collaborate to identify opportunities and hack solutions.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

