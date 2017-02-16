DGAP-Adhoc: New record figures for sales revenues and earnings in 2016 (english)

New record figures for sales revenues and earnings in 2016

The FUCHS Group expects for the financial year 2016 an increase of sales revenues of about 9% and a growth of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of about 8%. The fourth quarter 2016 figures for Europe and Asia were significantly above the group's own expectations. Thus, the outlook reaffirmed in early November 2016 which stated, in comparison with the previous financial year, an increase of sales revenues between 7% and 8% as well as an EBIT growth in the range of 4% to 6% will be exceeded.

The preliminary figures for the financial year 2016 will be published on February 16, 2017. The full year results for the financial year 2016 will be released on March 21, 2017.

