DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
13.01.2017 / 14:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Albert Büll Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: Herr First name: Albert Last name(s): Büll Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Capital Stage AG
b) LEI
391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0006095003
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 6.21 EUR 37260 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 6.2100 EUR 37260.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-09; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra MIC: XETR
Language: English Company: Capital Stage AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.capitalstage.com
