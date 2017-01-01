BAE Systems Gets $542 Mln Contract To Supply M777 Howitzers To India

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems (BA) Friday said it received a $542 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to provide 145 M777 ultra-lightweight howitzers to the Indian Army through a Foreign Military Sale between the U.S. and Indian governments.



Deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2017.

Joe Senftle, vice president and general manager of Weapon Systems at BAE Systems said, "We look forward to working with the Indian Army and providing the only battle-proven 155mm ultra lightweight howitzer in the world. The M777 will give the Indian Army superior artillery capability."

U.S., Canada and Australia forces currently have the proven pedigree of the M777

