BB Biotech AG with loss in the business year 2016

13-Jan-2017 / 18:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release, January 13, 2017

BB Biotech AG with loss in the business year 2016

In accordance with regulations on ad hoc publicity, BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) is releasing the following information about its results for the business year 2016.



After a very volatile year of the biotechnology stock market BB Biotech AG closed the business year 2016 based on preliminary unaudited consolidated results with a loss of approximately CHF 802 million (CHF 653 million profit in the previous year).

BB Biotech's share price increased 0.3% in CHF and 1.9% in EUR during the business year 2016.

As an investment company, the results reflect the performance of the stocks it holds in its investment portfolio.

The publication of the Portfolio will take place on January 20, 2017 and the complete Annual Report will be published on February 17, 2017.

For further information: Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 07, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile

BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world's largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech's investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

Language: English Company: BB BIOTECH AG Schwertstrasse 6 8200 Schaffhausen Switzerland Phone: +41 52 624 08 45 Fax: +41 1 267 67 01 E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch ISIN: CH0038389992 WKN: A0NFN3 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX

