At the 13th Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference in Bad Ragaz, which concluded today after a two-day program, 57 leading Swiss companies met with 270 institutional investors from 20 countries.



In numerous individual presentations, the decision-makers of the enterprises discussed their companies' performance over the last few quarters, which were marked by numerous political events.

Despite these uncertainties, most of the top executives at the conference exhibited a clearly optimistic attitude, which was also reflected in a clear commitment to further acquisitions. Many companies interpreted the prospect of a cyclical upturn and a more positive development of prices due to inflation as a driver of further profit growth. In support of this expectation, they cited the resumption of demand growth in North America and the recovery of commodity markets as important supporting factors.

"The renewed increase in the number of participants, both among companies and institutional investors, proves that our top-of-the-line conference program and the quality of presentations at the Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference have helped establish an unrivalled international reputation over the years," said Nico Baader, Chairman of Baader Bank's Executive Board. "With the special offer of an Equity Trading Symposium, we could meet the keen interest in regulatory expertise," said Oliver Riedel, member of Baader Bank's Executive Board. "Maintaining the high quality of this event is our credo for the coming years as well."

The next Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference will be held in Switzerland in early January 2018.

