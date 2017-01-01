Few Americans Support Full Obamacare Repeal

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As lawmakers take the first steps toward repealing the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare, the results of a Quinnipiac University poll found little support for a complete repeal of the law.

The poll found that just 18 percent of voters think President-elect Donald Trump and Congress should repeal all of Obamacare.

Meanwhile, 47 percent of voters said parts of Obamacare should be repealed, while 31 percent said Congress should not repeal any of the law.



Among independent voters, 58 percent favored repealing parts of Obamacare versus only 13 percent that prefer a complete repeal.

The poll also found that voters are divided on whether Trump should support efforts to repeal Obamacare, with 48 percent saying he should and 47 percent saying he should not.

Republican and Democratic voters are unsurprisingly split on the issue, while 44 percent of independents say Trump should support repeal and 49 percent say he should not.

The survey also asked voters about the issue of climate change and found 45 percent are "very concerned" about climate change, 29 percent are "somewhat concerned" and 13 percent "not concerned at all."

Fifty-nine percent of voters said Trump should not remove regulations intended to combat climate change, while 32 percent said he should.

"Not exactly a hearty endorsement of two highly controversial stances President-elect Donald Trump has taken," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

"A split decision on scrapping Obamacare but no ambivalence on climate change," he added. "'Preserve the planet, Mr. Trump,' is the stern advice of voters."

The Quinnipiac survey of 899 voters was conducted January 5th through 9th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

