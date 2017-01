Netflix Moves Notably Higher On Upgrade By Deutsche Bank

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Netflix (NFLX) have moved notably higher during trading on Friday, climbing by 3.4 percent. Netflix is currently on pace to end the session at a record closing high.



Netflix has benefited from news that Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating on the video streaming service to Hold from Sell.

