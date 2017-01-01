Japan Tertiary Industry Activity Recovers In November

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary industry activity recovered in November, data published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Monday.

The tertiary industry activity grew 0.2 percent month-on-month in November after staying flat in October. This was the first increase in four months. Activity has increased in line with expectations.



In December, activity improved in information and communications, wholesale trade, finance and insurance, business related services, medical, healthcare and welfare and electricity, gas, heat supply and water.

Meanwhile, decreases were reported in living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, goods rental and leasing, retail trade and real estate.

On a yearly basis, tertiary industry activity expanded 1.3 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in October.

