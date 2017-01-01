European Shares Seen Mixed Amid Brexit Worries

2:01a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening mostly lower on Monday amid fears British Prime Minister Theresa May will this week signal plans for a "hard Brexit''. However, with the British pound falling more than 1 percent, U.K. stocks may see a positive open.

In a long-awaited speech to be delivered at Lancaster House in London on Tuesday, Theresa May is expected to announce her willingness to quit the European Union's single market for goods and services to regain control of Britain's borders and laws.

Ahead of tomorrow's speech, Downing Street said Mrs May will urge both leave and remain supporters to end their insults and divisions and unite behind her vision for a "truly global Britain."



Advertisement

Asian stocks are mostly lower, with Chinese, Hong Kong and Japanese shares pacing the decliners, after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the world's second-largest economy will face more pressure and problems in 2017 at a time of global uncertainty. Oil and gold prices edged up in Asian deals on a weaker dollar.

Global oil prices will witness "much more volatility" in 2017 even though markets may see a rebalancing within the first half of the year amid the promise of production cuts from OPEC and its partners, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Sunday.

In economic releases, U.K. property prices increased 0.4 percent in January from prior month to hit GBP 300,245, property website Rightmove said. On an annual basis, house prices advanced 3.2 percent in January. Eurostat is scheduled to publish euro area foreign trade figures for November later today.

All U.S. financial markets will be closed today for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Stocks closed mostly higher on Friday as major banks posted strong quarterly results and economic data on retail sales, consumer sentiment and producer prices proved a mixed bag.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained half a percent to reach a fresh record closing high, while the Dow finished marginally lower.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced nearly 1 percent on Friday as banks rallied and shares of automakers and drugmakers bounced back from their biggest declines in months.

The German DAX rose 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



