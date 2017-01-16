DGAP-Adhoc: SQS Software Quality Systems AG: Year End Trading Update (english)

SQS Software Quality Systems AG (AIM: SQS), the leading global specialist in end-to-end software and business process quality solutions, is pleased to provide an update on trading for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Profitability for the period was in line with the Board's expectations, with another year of both financial and strategic progress. SQS has continued to focus on higher margin client engagements and those with the strongest potential, particularly in the Managed Services ("MS") and Management Consulting ("MC") divisions, which, together with some adverse currency impact through the weaker sterling has had some impact on revenues for the period.



The digital economy continues to open up new opportunities for SQS as it positions itself as the end-to-end quality solutions partner of choice across our key end market verticals.

In recent weeks, SQS has secured some substantial order intakes on digital transformation programmes across a range of sectors and geographies to be delivered over the next three years, including:

- A EUR30m engagement with a major global car manufacturer;

- Significant new orders and extensions from public institutions in Europe totalling EUR20m;

- A managed service contract with an insurance business worth EUR10m;

- Various multi-million US dollar orders from well known US companies across major industries.

The Company ended the period with another year of strong profit to cash conversion resulting in a net debt position of circa EUR12m. This was in line with expectations and demonstrates continued good performance in this area.

Diederik Vos, CEO of SQS, commented: "2016 has been a year of further progress for SQS as our consulting-led sales approach and focus on higher margin business have enabled us to improve the performance of our business. The US continues to open up some visible opportunities for the business and the digital economy is hugely exciting. As digital transformation plays an integral role in every business, SQS' intellectual property and technology- based solutions can be applicable to any company's strategy.

"SQS enters 2017 with confidence as we are buoyed by recent sales wins whilst remaining focussed on making further inroads in strategically important markets."

SQS Software Quality Systems AG Tel. +49 (0) 2203 91 54 0 Diederik Vos, Chief Executive Officer Rene Gawron, Chief Financial Officer

Stockdale Securities - Joint Tel. +44 (0) 20 7601 6100 Broker Robert Finlay / Antonio Bossi / Fiona Conroy FTI Consulting - Financial Tel. +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Media and Investor Relations Matt Dixon / Dwight Burden / sqs@fticonsulting.com Nicola Krafft

About SQS

SQS is the leading global specialist in in end-to-end software and business process quality solutions. This position stems from over 35 years of successful consultancy operations. SQS consultants provide solutions for all aspects of quality throughout the whole software product lifecycle driven by a standardised methodology, offshore automation processes and deep domain knowledge in various industries. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, the company now employs approximately 4,600 staff. SQS has offices in Germany, UK, US, Australia, Austria, Egypt, Finland, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and UAE. In addition, SQS maintains a minority stake in a company in Portugal. In 2015, SQS generated revenues of EUR320.7 million.

SQS is the first German company to have a primary listing on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. In addition, SQS shares are also traded on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt am Main.

With over 10,000 completed projects under its belt, SQS has a strong client base, including half of the DAX 30, nearly a third of the STOXX 50 and 20 per cent of the FTSE 100 companies.

For more information, see www.sqs.com

Company: SQS Software Quality Systems AG Stollwerckstraße 11 51149 Köln Germany

