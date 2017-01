Denmark PPI Rises For Second Month

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer prices increased for the second straight month in December, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The producer price index rose 3.2 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the 2.4 percent climb in November.

Domestic market producer prices grew 4.6 percent annually in December and prices in the foreign market went up by 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed by 0.6 percent from November, when it increased by 1.6 percent.

