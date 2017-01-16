DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan Group strengthens its scaffolding business in the Netherlands (english)

4:11a.m.

Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan Group strengthens its scaffolding business in the Netherlands

DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Takeover Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan Group strengthens its scaffolding business in the Netherlands

16.01.2017 / 09:56 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Muehlhan AG: The Muehlhan Group strengthens its scaffolding business in the Netherlands



Advertisement

Hamburg, 16 January 2017 - Muehlhan AG (Entry Standard; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7) has acquired the business of the medium-sized Dutch scaffolding company Degraform Bekistingen en Steigers BV. The acquisition was part of an asset deal. By providing scaffolding for infrastructure projects, Degraform generates annual sales revenues in the mid-single-digit millions range. The company will be integrated into Muehlhan's Rotterdam scaffolding division, which concentrates on shipyard work. The previous owners will remain with the company and will continue to actively expand the scaffolding business in the Netherlands in the future.

The Degraform acquisition is another step in Muehlhan's strategy to reduce its dependence on the maritime surface-protection business while expanding its work in the Industry/Infrastructure segment. The Group's financial strength and utilization of synergy effects from the integration will help Muehlhan to profitably expand its share of the scaffolding market at its Rotterdam site.

About Muehlhan: Worldwide, the Muehlhan Group is a reliable partner in industrial services and high-quality surface protection. As one of the few full-service providers, we offer our customers a broad range of services designed to meet the exacting quality standards expected in professional industrial services. Our customers benefit from our exceptional organizational skills, on-time delivery, the technical expertise that differentiates us from our competitors and our more than 130 years of experience. We have an established market presence in the four business segments in which we operate: Ship, Renewables, Oil & Gas and Industry/Infrastructure. With our workforce of more than 2,800 employees at over 30 locations worldwide, we generated sales revenues of EUR239 million in 2015. We intend to use this stable foundation to further expand our business in the coming years and to continue moving our Group forward through proximity to our customers in the global market.

For more information, visit www.muehlhan.com. Press contact: Muehlhan AG; Tel.: +49 40 75271-150; e-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

16.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Muehlhan AG Schlinckstrasse 3 21107 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 40 75271 0 Fax: +49 40 75271 130 E-mail: investorrelations@muehlhan.com Internet: www.muehlhan.com ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7 WKN: A0KD0F Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

536579 16.01.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



