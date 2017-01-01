Trump To Continue With His Personal Twitter Handle: Times Of London

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an interview with The Times of London, the President-elect Donald Trump said he would continue to his twitter handle @realDonaldTrump. The account created in march 2009 has 46 million followers.



Trump has been a passionate user of the account since its launch. He used it for important announcements during the election and the post election.

The official twitter handle of the U.S. President @POTUS has 13.5 million followers. Earlier in October, the White house has made it clear that the account would be handed over to the new President. Trump said in the interview that he would like to express his views rather than be misrepresented by national media.

