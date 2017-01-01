Eurozone Trade Surplus Increases In November

5:29a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area trade surplus advanced in November as the growth in exports outpaced the increase in imports, data from Eurostat showed Monday.

The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 22.7 billion in November from EUR 19.9 billion in October.



Advertisement

Exports climbed 3.3 percent and imports rose 1.8 percent in November from October.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus totaled EUR 25.9 billion compared to EUR 22.9 billion in the prior year. Exports logged an annual growth of 6 percent and imports posted 5 percent increase.

The EU28 exports gained 3.1 percent and imports by 3 percent. As a result, the trade surplus increased to EUR 4.1 billion from EUR 3.9 billion in October.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



