Bahrain's Alba Places Order For GE's HA Tech; Signs Long-Term Service Deal

6:30a.m.

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE Power, a division of GE (GE), announced an order from Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. or Alba for a turnkey combined-cycle power plant, including three GE HA gas turbines, which will power single-site smelter.

This win marks the first order for GE H-Class turbines in the Gulf, as well as the first use of H-Class turbines by the aluminum smelting industry anywhere in the world.



GE also marks two additional milestones for its Power Services business with this win - its multiyear agreement (MYA) with Alba for a period of 16 years, which also represents the first MYA for HA gas turbines in the Gulf region.

GE and GAMA, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner will together oversee the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of Power Station 5, a plant capable of generating 1,792 megawatts.

GE will provide maintenance coverage, onsite support personnel, digital remote support, emergency parts, as well as efficiency, output, and availability guarantees. The service agreement will also add to Alba's operational efficiency by enabling it to potentially retire inefficient stations and place others on stand-by.

In addition to three HA gas turbines, the combined-cycle project order includes three A651 steam turbines, three heat recovery steam generators (HRSGs) and other equipment.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

