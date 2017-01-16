Societe Generale Appoints Didier Valet As Deputy CEO

8:08a.m.

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) said that it appointed Didier Valet as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.



Advertisement

Starting on 16 January 2017, the Group General Management team is consist of:Frédéric Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer; Séverin Cabannes, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in charge of steering and control for the Group. The Finance, Risk, and Resources Departments report to him; Bernardo Sanchez Incera, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, French and International Retail Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance; Didier Valet, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking, Asset Management and Securities Services.

Chief Executive Officer Frédéric Oudéa, ".... Working closely with me, this new General Management team will be responsible for defining and implementing the bank's new strategic plan, drawing on the strength of this new organisation."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



