Downing FOUR VCT plc 16 January 2017 Result of GM

At the General Meeting of Downing FOUR VCT plc ("GM") held today, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the GM resolutions which were received by 10:30 am on 12 January 2017, being 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:



+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+----------+



| |For |Discretionary|Against | |Withheld |

| |No. of |No. of |No. of |Total |No. of | | | | | | | | |Resolution No.|Votes |Votes |Votes |Votes Cast |Votes | | | | | | | | | |% of votes |% of votes |% of votes|% of votes | |

| |1,719,927,440|119,766,978 |29,250,050|1,868,944,468|9,486,375 | |1 | | | | | | | |92.03% |6.40% |1.57% |100.00% | |

| |1,685,697,715|112,412,478 |77,190,650|1,875,300,843|3,130,000 | |2 | | | | | | | |89.89% |5.99% |4.12% |100.00% | |

| |1,724,592,815|124,587,978 |29,250,050|1,878,430,843|- | |3 | | | | | | | |91.81% |6.63% |1.56% |100.00% | |

| |1,724,592,815|119,766,978 |34,071,050|1,878,430,843|- | |4 | | | | | | | |91.81% |6.38% |1.81% |100.00% | |

| |1,711,486,865|137,972,478 |28,971,500|1,878,430,843|- | |5 | | | | | | | |91.11% |7.35% |1.54% |100.00% | |

| |1,685,589,140|130,617,978 |52,737,350|1,868,944,468|9,486,375 | |6 | | | | | | | |90.19% |6.99% |2.82% |100.00% | |

| |1,719,144,365|137,972,478 |21,314,000|1,878,430,843|- | |7 | | | | | | | |91.52% |7.35% |1.13% |100.00% | |

| |1,724,131,015|119,766,978 |31,402,850|1,875,300,843|3,130,000 | |8 | | | | | | | |91.94% |6.39% |1.67% |100.00% | |

| |1,699,996,785|119,766,978 |41,782,850|1,861,546,613|16,884,230| |9 | | | | | | | |91.32% |6.44% |2.24% |100.00% | |

+--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+----------++--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+----------++--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+----------++--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+----------++--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+----------++--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+----------++--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+----------++--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+----------++--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+----------++--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+----------++--------------+-------------+-------------+----------+-------------+----------+

A copy of the resolution passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

