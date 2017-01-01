Japan Industrial Production On Tap For Tuesday

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday see final November numbers for industrial production, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The prior reading called output higher by 1.5 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year, while capacity utilization gained 1.4 percent on month.

Australia will release November figures for home loans and new motor vehicle sales. In October, home loans were down 0.8 percent on month, while the value of loans also fell 0.8 percent. Vehicle sales were down 0.6 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.

Singapore will provide December data for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth 35.30 billion SGD and exports were at 40.23 billion SGD for a trade surplus of 4.93 billion SGD.

