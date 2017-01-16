Canadian Dollar Drops Against Majors

01/16/17

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



Advertisement

The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 86.42 against the yen, a 6-day low of 1.3189 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day low of 1.3987 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 86.65, 1.3173 and 1.3955, respectively.

Against the Australian dollar, the loonie dropped to 0.9856 from yesterday's closing value of 0.9849.

If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 84.00 against the yen, 1.34 against the greenback, 1.45 against the euro and 1.01 against the aussie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



