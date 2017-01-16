Yen Mixed Ahead Of Japan Industrial Production

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Japan's final industrial production data for November is due in the early Asian deals at 11:30 pm ET Tuesday.



Ahead of the data, the yen showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the yen fell against the euro and the pound, it held steady against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc.

As of 11:25 pm ET, the yen was trading at 121.12 against the euro, 137.51 against the pound, 112.86 against the Swiss franc and 113.87 against the U.S. dollar.

