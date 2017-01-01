Beiersdorf 2016 Organic Group Sales Up 3.2%; Confirms EBIT Guidance

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its organic Group sales increased by 3.2% in 2016, according to preliminary, unaudited figures. In nominal terms, sales rose by 1.0% to 6.75 billion euros from 6.69 billion euros. Beiersdorf confirmed the significant improvement in the consolidated EBIT margin compared to the previous year as forecast.



Beiersdorf reported that its Consumer Business Segment increased organic sales by 3.3% in 2016, while tesa achieved organic sales growth of 2.6%.

"2016 was another successful year for Beiersdorf. We continuously improved in the course of the year and delivered a strong fourth quarter. We look ahead to 2017 with cautious optimism," said Stefan Heidenreich, CEO of Beiersdorf AG.

