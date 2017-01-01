Greggs Anticipates 2016 Results Slightly Ahead Of Previous Expectations

2:39a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs plc (GRG.L) reported that its fiscal 2016 total sales grew by 7.0 percent and company-managed shop like-for-like sales grew by 4.2 percent. Sales over the Christmas period were particularly strong, aided by a favourable trading pattern and, as a result, fourth quarter company-managed shop like-for-like sales grew by 6.4 percent. Excluding the final two weeks of the year, fourth quarter like-for-like sales growth was 4.1 percent. Greggs plc anticipates that it will report full year results for 2016 slightly ahead of the Group's previous expectations.



Advertisement

During the year, Greggs plc opened 145 new shops (including 56 franchised units) and closed 79, growing the estate to 1,764 shops trading as at 31 December 2016.

"Looking forward, there is greater uncertainty in the trading environment with increased pressure on real income growth. We also continue to expect some industry-wide cost pressures in 2017 and these are likely to have a modest impact on margins in the short term," Greggs plc stated.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



