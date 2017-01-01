Jan 17, 3:17 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
AstraZeneca GB0009895292

Yen Advances Against Most Majors

2:43a.m.

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen firmed against most major rivals in pre-European deals on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The yen climbed to 113.26 against the greenback, its strongest since December 8, while approaching nearly 3-week high of 86.40 against the loonie.

The yen strengthened to a 1-1/2-month high of 120.67 against the euro and near a 6-week high of 112.47 against the Swiss franc, compared to Monday's closing values of 121.01 and 112.77, respectively.

If the yen extends rise, it may find resistance around 110.00 against the greenback, 118.00 against the euro, 111.00 against the franc and 84.00 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Any features missing?