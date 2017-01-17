DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA sets store by continuity for regional heads (english)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA sets store by continuity for regional heads

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA sets store by continuity for regional heads

17.01.2017

GEA sets store by continuity for regional heads

Düsseldorf (Germany), January 17, 2017 - As of February 1st, 2017, Ansgar Hoffmann, who was previously responsible for GEA's North & Central Europe Region, will be taking over the DACH & Eastern Europe Region from Dr. Hugo Blaum, who is retiring. Ann Cuylaerts, previously Head of GEA France and GEA Maghreb, will be taking up the vacant position of Regional Head of North & Central Europe. In their new functions, Ann Cuylaerts and Ansgar Hoffmann will be reporting directly to Jürg Oleas, Chairman of the Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.



After spending several years as a consultant, Hoffmann, a German national who has a degree in business IT, joined GEA in 2003 and has held various management functions during that time, including the position of a managing director inside the former GEA Heat Exchangers segment and a term as Business Unit Leader and General Sales Manager of the former GEA Farm Technologies segment. Cuylaerts, a Belgian national, has a Master's Degree in Process Engineering (with a focus on biochemistry) and has been with GEA since 1994. She started her career in Belgium as a sales engineer and, like Ansgar Hoffmann, has held a variety of management functions, mainly in the field of mechanical separation.

"On behalf of the entire Executive Board, I would like to thank Hugo Blaum for his long and extremely successful years of service for GEA. Over the last 15 years, his excellent technical know-how and outstanding leadership style have endeared him to staff and management alike and helped to sustain positive business growth. We would like to take this opportunity to wish Hugo Blaum all the very best on his retirement. Ansgar Hoffmann and Ann Cuylaerts are highly experienced leaders who will help us to maintain continuity in the service we provide to our customers," said Jürg Oleas.

About GEA GEA is one of the largest suppliers for the food processing industry and a wide range of process industries that generated consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 4.6 billion in 2015. As an international technology group, the Company focuses on process technology and components for sophisticated production processes in various end-user markets. The Group generates more than 70 percent of its revenue in the food sector that enjoys long-term sustainable growth. As of September 30, 2016, the Company employed about 17,000 people worldwide. GEA is a market and technology leader in its business areas. The Company is listed in Germany's MDAX (G1A, WKN 660 200). In addition, GEA's share is a constituent of the MSCI Global Sustainability Indexes. Further information is available on the Internet at gea.com.

