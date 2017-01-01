Walmart Plans $6.8 Bln Of Capital Investments In U.S.; To Create 34,000 Jobs

5:59a.m.

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) announced the company is planning $6.8 billion of capital investments in the U.S. in the coming fiscal year, which includes construction and remodeling of stores, clubs and distribution centers, as well as the expansion of new services such as Online Grocery Pickup. The investments in the coming year will support an estimated 34,000 jobs through continued expansion and improvement in the company's store network, as well as e-commerce services.



Advertisement

The estimated American Jobs include: approximately 10,000 retail jobs created through the opening of 59 new, expanded and relocated Walmart and Sam's Club facilities as well as e-commerce services; and an estimated 24,000 construction jobs supported through the opening of those facilities, plus the remodeling and improvement of existing U.S. facilities.

The company's investment in American jobs includes a 2013 commitment to purchase an additional $250 billion in American-made, grown, assembled and sourced products through 2023, estimated to help create one million jobs.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



