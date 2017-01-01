Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 51%

6:20a.m.

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $2.04 billion, or $2.11 per share. This was up from $1.35 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $47.52 billion. This was up from $43.59 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.04 Bln. vs. $1.35 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.11 vs. $1.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.7% -Analysts Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q4): $47.52 Bln vs. $43.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.0%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.30 - $9.60 Full year revenue guidance: $197 - $199 Bln

