Asian Markets End Mixed Ahead Of UK PM's Brexit Speech

7:00a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets ended mixed on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on her government's Brexit plans later today and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration later this week.

The Australian market closed lower amid cautious trades, with banking stocks among the major losers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 49.00 points or 0.85 percent to close at 5,699.40 and the broader All Ordinaries fell 48.30 points or 0.83 percent to settle at 5,754.70.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac closed lower in a range of 0.9 percent to 1.3 percent.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto declined 0.8 percent after the company said it shipped iron ore from its Pilbara operations in line with its lowered full-year guidance and also up 3 percent from the previous year.

BHP Billiton slipped 0.2 percent. Fortescue Metals named travel group Helloworld's former chief executive Elizabeth Gaines as its new chief finance officer. However, the miner's shares declined more than 3 percent.

Gold miners advanced after gold prices rose on safe-haven demand. Newcrest Mining added 1.7 percent and Evolution Mining gained 3.2 percent.

The Japanese market fell for a second straight day, as the yen strengthened on safe-haven demand and weighed on exporters' shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index lost 281.71 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 18,813.53.

Among the major exporters, Canon and Panasonic lost 1.2 percent each, while Sony fell 0.3 percent. Toshiba rose 0.3 percent. Automaker Toyota lost 1.6 percent and Honda fell 2.7 percent.

Meanwhile, China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 5.35 points or 0.17 percent to close at 3,108.77, snapping a five-session losing streak.

South Korea's KOSPI average gained 7.70 points or 0.37 percent to settle at 2,071.87. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.8 percent, rebounding despite its leadership crisis after special prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for the company's vice chairman and heir-apparent Lee Jae-yong.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index declined 11.98 points or 0.17 percent to 7,062.96. Among the major losers, Air New Zealand lost 1.6 percent, while Vector and ANZ Banking Group fell 1.5 percent each.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 percent, Taiwan's Weighted Index added 0.67 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Index closed 0.25 percent higher.

India's Sensex slipped 0.19 percent, while benchmark indexes in Singapore and Indonesia edged lower by less than 0.1 percent each.

The U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

