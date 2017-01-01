Morgan Stanley Q4 Profit Beats Estimates By 16 Cents

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported fourth-quarter net income applicable to company of $1.7 billion, or $0.81 per share compared with income of $908 million, or $0.39 per share, for the same period a year ago. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.65, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company noted that its prior year quarter included DVA losses of $124 million. Excluding DVA, income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $986 million, or $0.43 per share in the prior year quarter.

Fourth-quarter net revenues were $9.02 billion compared to $7.74 billion a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $8.47 billion, for the quarter. Excluding DVA, net revenues were $7.9 billion in the prior year quarter.



James Gorman, Chairman and CEO, said, "Our quarterly results reflect consistent strong performance, while our annual results show meaningful earnings growth over 2015. We reported solid results in Sales & Trading and Advisory, and record revenues in Wealth Management, while managing expenses prudently. We are optimistic about opportunities in 2017 and beyond and remain focused on serving our clients and achieving our strategic objectives."

Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley for the current year was $6.0 billion, or $2.92 per share compared with net income of $6.1 billion, or $2.90 per share, a year ago. The company noted that excluding DVA revenues of $618 million in the prior year, income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $5.7 billion, or $2.70 per share. The prior year also included approximately $564 million, or $0.29 per share, of net discrete tax benefits.

Full year net revenues were $34.6 billion compared with $35.2 billion a year ago. Excluding DVA revenues of $618 million, net revenues were $34.5 billion in the prior year.

