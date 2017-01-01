Geiger Counter Ltd : Holding(s) in Company

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | Geiger Counter Ltd| |of existing shares to which voting rights are| | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting| | |rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect| | |to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |

|Other (please specify): | |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to | City of London Investment Management| |the | Company Limited| |notification obligation: (iii) | |

|4. Full name of shareholder(s) | | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | |

|5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 13-Jan-17| |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: | 17-Jan-17|

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| Below 11%| |reached: (vi, vii) | |

+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------++--------------------------------------+-------------------------------+-------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +-------------+---------------------+------------------------------------------+



|Class/type of|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |shares |to the triggering |transaction | | |transaction | |

|using |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting|% of voting | |the ISIN CODE|of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x) | | |Shares |Voting +---------+------+---------+------+--------+ | | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | |

| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |GB00B15FW330 |8,761,739|8,761,739 |7,761,739| |7,761,739| |10.3% | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

|if possible +---------+-----------+---------+----------------+---------------++-------------+---------+-----------+---------+------+---------+------+--------++-------------+---------+-----------+---------+------+---------+------+--------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |be | | | | | |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | |

| | | | | |

+---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------++---------------+----------+-------------------+-----------------+-------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+--------------+



|Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument|rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | | |

+--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------+------++--------------+--------+----------+----------+-----------------+-------+------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



|Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights |

|7,761,739 |10.3% |

+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------++------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |All voting rights on all shares are controlled by City of London Investment | |Management Company Limited. | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | City of London Investment Management| | | Company Limited|

|11. Number of voting rights proxy | | |holder will cease | | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will | | |cease to hold | | |voting rights: | |

+------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------++------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------++------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+

+------------------------+-----------------------------------------------------+



| | | |13. Additional | | |information: | |

|14. Contact name: | Mark Dwyer or Christopher Weaver|

|15. Contact telephone | mark.dwyer@citlon.co.uk - 020 7860 8312| |number: | christopher.weaver@citlon.co.uk - 020 7860 8329|

+------------------------+-----------------------------------------------------++------------------------+-----------------------------------------------------++------------------------+-----------------------------------------------------+

