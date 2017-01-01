New York Manufacturing Index Indicates Slower Growth In January

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Growth in New York manufacturing activity has seen a modest slowdown in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index edged down to 6.5 in January from a revised 7.6 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth.

Economists had expected the general business conditions index to dip to 8.0 from the 9.0 originally reported for the previous month.

