Alec Baldwin To Continue To Impersonate Trump On "Saturday Night Live"

9:16a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Actor Alec Baldwin says he will continue to host "Saturday Night Live", and impersonate President-elect Donald Trump on the NBC show as much as his busy schedule will allow.

The 58-year-old actor's impersonations of Trump were a hit on "SNL" throughout the presidential election campaign.

But irked by Baldwin poking fun at his recent press conference in the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live", Trump slammed it as the American channel's worst program.



A former host of Saturday Night Live, Trump has been critical of how the NBC sketch show has portrayed him on air.

In a Twitter post in October, the New York billionaire opined that it is time to stop "the boring and unfunny show."

"Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!"

And in November, Trump called it "a totally one-sided, biased show."

Last month, he had said Saturday Night Live is unwatchable.

Baldwin, who will be hosting a new 10-episode series of revived game show "Match Game" this year, has told ABC News that despite the significant time commitment, there is discussion about other venues he might pursue to "further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration."

Trump's Twitter comments itself are source material for the show, according to Baldwin, who described him as "the head writer of all the material we do".

