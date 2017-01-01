New York Manufacturing Activity Grows At Slower Pace In January

9:30a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Growth in New York manufacturing activity has seen a modest slowdown in the month of January, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index edged down to 6.5 in January from a revised 7.6 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth.

Economists had expected the general business conditions index to dip to 8.0 from the 9.0 originally reported for the previous month.



Advertisement

The drop by the headline index came as the new orders index fell to 3.1 in January from 10.4 in December, indicating that orders increased at a slower pace. The shipments index also slipped to 7.3 from 8.6.

The New York Fed said labor market conditions remained weak, though less so than in recent months, as the number of employees index rose to a negative 1.7 in January from a negative 12.2 in December.

The report also said both input prices and selling prices increased more rapidly, with the prices paid index climbing to 36.1 from 22.6 and the prices received index jumping to 17.6 from 3.5.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said the indexes for the six-month outlook continued to convey a high degree of optimism about future conditions.

The index for future business conditions was unchanged at 49.7 in January, matching December's nearly five-year high.

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Fed is scheduled to release a separate report on regional manufacturing activity. The Philly Fed Index is expected to drop to 16.0 in January from 21.5 in December.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



