Obama Issued Fewer Executive Orders Compared To Other Presidents: Report

10:12a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Barack Obama has averaged fewer executive orders per year in office than any U.S. president in 120 years, the PEW Research Center says. The executive orders he has issued, however, face an uncertain future under President-elect Donald Trump, who has characterized some of Obama's orders as "illegal and overreaching."



As of January 13, Obama had issued 269 executive orders, or 34 per year in office. That's slightly fewer than the 36 per year that George W. Bush issued and the lowest average since Grover Cleveland, who issued 32 per year during his eight nonconsecutive years in office, according to data from the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

While Obama has issued executive orders at a slower rate than other modern presidents, he has continued to issue them during his last few weeks in office and still could surpass Bush's average. Overall, Obama ranks 16th among presidents in total number of executive orders issued and 22nd in the average number issued per year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

