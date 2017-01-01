US CEOs Are More Confident Than Last Year: Survey

10:18a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Executives in the US are more optimistic than past years about their companies' growth but are more uncertain about the future of economic growth overall, finds out a survey.



Advertisement

According to the annual global CEO survey of consultancy giant PwC, the top market from the growth point of view is the United States, as voted by 43 per cent of respondents.

The US is followed by China (33 per cent), Germany (17 per cent), UK (15 per cent), Japan (8 per cent) and India (7 per cent).

The survey results were released at the WEF annual meeting in Davos.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



