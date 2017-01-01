Jan 17, 12:22 p.m., New York
Deutsche Bank DE0005140008

Report: Deutsche Bank Skipping Bonuses

11:21a.m.

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG may not give bonuses to as many as 90 percent of its bankers and traders, reported New York Post citing unidentified people briefed on internal talks.

Only the top 10 percent of the Bankers are expected to receive a bonus for 2016. But, those payments will paid out over the next five years. The bonus plans are still under discussion and could still change over coming weeks, the report says.

Deutsche was negatively impacted by a $7.2 billion settlement agreement with Justice Department over a mortgage bond investigation. However, the settlement amount was only about half of what the government initially wanted.

