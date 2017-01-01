Trump Bashes "Rigged" Polls Showing Low Favorability Ratings

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Just days before he is set to officially take office, President-elect Donald Trump has lashed out at the sources of new polls showing him with historically low favorability ratings for an incoming president.

Trump compared the recent polls about his favorability to the polls suggesting that he would lose the presidential election to Hillary Clinton.

"The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls," Trump said in a post on Twitter. "They are rigged just like before."



The tweet from Trump came after a Washington Post/ABC News poll indicated he is the least popular incoming president in at least four decades.

The poll found that 54 percent of Americans have an unfavorable impression of Trump compared to the 40 percent that have a favorable view of the billionaire-turned-politician.

Trump's favorable rating is well below the 79 percent seen for President Barack Obama eight years, while his unfavorable rating is well above the 36 percent seen for President George W. Bush in 2001.

A separate CNN/ORC poll showed similar results, as Trump had a negative 53 percent to 44 percent favorability rating in the survey.

Both polls also found that just four-in-ten Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his presidential transition. A vast majority of Americans approved of the way Obama handled his transition.

In an interview on CNN's "New Day," Congressman Sean Duffy, R-Wis., suggested Trump's ongoing battle with the media has hurt his image.

"What's happening here is the public fight that Mr. Trump is having with CNN and other media groups has taken some skin off his poll numbers and it's gone down," Duffy said.

The Washington Post/ABC News survey of 1,005 adults was conducted January 12th through 15th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The CNN/ORC poll of 1,000 adults was also conducted January 12th through 15th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

