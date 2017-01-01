DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche EuroShop: valuation gain expected to be EUR145 million (english)

12:18p.m.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is forecasting a pre-tax contribution to earnings of approximately EUR145 million (previous year: EUR267.8) from the valuation of investment properties for 2016 from unrealised and non-cash changes in market values. Of this amount, approximately EUR117 million (previous year: EUR220.6 million) came from the results of the Group companies and approximately EUR28 million (previous year: EUR47.2 million) from the valuation gain of companies shown in the financial result, which are accounted for using the equity method.

The positive result is primarily due to the shopping center investment class, which remains attractive and helped to further increase prices in 2016.

The valuation gain of investment properties is still subject to change, as additional items relative to the valuation may come to light during the preparation of the annual financial statements.

