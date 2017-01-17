Chrysalis VCT PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

12:53p.m.

CHRYSALIS VCT PLC 17 JANUARY 2017

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

1. Name of the issuer

CHRYSALIS VCT PLC

2. State whether the notification relates to: (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DR3.1.2 R ; or (ii) LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.

NOTIFICATION IN RESPECT OF (i) ONLY

3. Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director

MARTIN KNIGHT (DIRECTOR)

4. State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

NOTIFICATION IN RESPECT OF PERSON NAMED IN 3

5. Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest

NOTIFICATION IN RESPECT A HOLDING OF PERSON NAMED IN 3

6. Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH



7. Name of registered shareholders(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

MARTIN KNIGHT

8. State the nature of the transaction

ACQUISITION OF SHARES

9. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired

25,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF 1P EACH

10. Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

0.08%

11. Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed

NIL

12. Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

NIL

13. Price per share or value of transaction

63.315p

14. Date and place of transaction

17 January 2017, London

15. Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

332,632 ORDINARY SHARES (1.11% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES)

16. Date issuer informed of transaction

17 January 2017

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17. Date of grant

N/A

18. Period during which or date on which it can be exercised

N/A 19. Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option

N/A

20. Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)

N/A

21. Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise

N/A

22. Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification

N/A

23. Any additional information

N/A

24. Name of contact and telephone number for queries

GRANT WHITEHOUSE (COMPANY SECRETARY) TEL: 020 7630 4333

