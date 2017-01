Noble Energy Pulls Back Off Highs But Remains Firmly Positive

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially showing a strong move to the upside, shares of Noble Energy (NBL) have given back some ground but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Tuesday. Noble is currently up by 6.5 percent.



The gain by Noble comes after the company agreed to acquire Clayton Williams Energy (CWEI) in a $2.7 billion cash and stock deal.

