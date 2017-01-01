Republican Lawmakers In The Dark About Trump's Healthcare Plan

2:31p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republicans in Congress are unaware of President-elect Donald Trump's plan to replace the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare, three senior GOP sources told CNN on Tuesday.

The sources told CNN they are frustrated that Trump told the Washington Post his plan would have a goal of providing "insurance for everybody."

In a weekend interview with the Post, Trump provided few details about his plan but indicated it would be revealed after his nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., is confirmed.



The GOP sources told CNN Republican lawmakers are working on a strategy to dismantle and replace Obamacare in pieces.

Last week, the House and Senate both took the first step toward repealing Obamacare with the passage of a budget resolution that provides the legislative tools necessary to repeal the law.

Republicans have repeatedly pledged not to "pull the rug out from under anyone" as they craft a plan to transition to a "market-based" health insurance system.

Trump has said repealing and replacing Obamacare will be essentially simultaneous but noted the process is very complicated.

Meanwhile, Democrats are touting a report by the Congressional Budget Office that found a bill repealing large portions of Obamacare would result in 32 million people losing their health insurance over the next decade.

The CBO said the 2015 Obamacare repeal bill Republicans are reportedly using as a framework for their latest effort would also double the price of insurance premiums.

However, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said the report assumes Obamacare would be repealed and not replaced, which he said no one in Congress advocates.

