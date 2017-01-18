DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Powers Next-Generation Connected Cars (english)

Automotive-grade, multiphase 12A DC-DC buck converter offers high efficiency over a wide output range

London, United Kingdom - January 18, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting (SSL) and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today announced the DA9210-A power management IC (PMIC). The DA9210-A is a multiphase, automotive grade, 12A DC-DC buck converter that supplies the high current core rails of microprocessor devices, including those used in next generation infotainment systems taking center stage in today's connected cars.

DA9210-A is designed to meet the stringent functional, quality and reliability demands of automakers and their customers. It is optimized for the supply of CPUs and GPUs, and can support load currents of up to 12A in single-chip configuration and 24A in dual parallel configuration. The PMIC's high efficiency over a wide output range makes it suitable for powering some of the newest and most demanding innovations of today's connected cars, from infotainment and navigation systems to full-scale integrated cockpits and future heads-up displays (HUDs).

"The rapid pace of automotive technology integration and convergence is demanding more from the components that comprise tomorrow's connected cars," said Paul Wheeler, Vice President Mobile Systems, Dialog Semiconductor. "The DA9210-A addresses these new demands and allow automakers the flexibility and performance they need to develop the very latest in connected car technology."



The DA9210-A is the second generation of its predecessor, the DA9210 buck converter, which is successfully sold today into the high-volume smartphone market. The automotive-grade version of the converter has been well received by manufacturers, which can now take advantage of its proven capabilities to enable infotainment systems in connected vehicles.

Accepting input voltages from 2.8 to 5.5 VDC, the DA9210-A delivers an output voltage between 0.3 and 1.57V, with ±2.5% output voltage accuracy. It features 3MHz nominal switching frequency to minimize external component height and reduce solution footprint, adjustable soft start, and is designed to operate between -40 and +85 C. The DA9210-A is fully AEC-Q100 grade 3 qualified, comes in a 42 WL-CSP package and is available now.

More information on the DA9210-A may be found here: http://www.dialog- semiconductor.com/products/DA9210-A

About Dialog Semiconductor Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world- class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 1,770 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

