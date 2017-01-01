Experian Q3 Revenues Rise; Maintains FY Forecast

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc. (EXPN.L), an information services company, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 4%. At constant exchange rates, revenues grew 6%, while organic revenue growth was 4%.



Looking ahead, the company noted that if current exchange rates prevail through to the end of the year, it expects a resulting headwind to Benchmark EBIT of approximately 1% for the full year.

In North America, third-quarter organic revenue growth was 3% and total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 7%. Latin America delivered another strong performance with organic revenue growth of 8% at constant exchange rates. Organic revenue growth in the UK and Ireland was 2% at constant exchange rates.

Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Looking ahead, our guidance for the full year is unchanged. At a Group level and at constant currencies, we expect organic revenue growth in the mid-single digit range, to deliver stable margins while investing for growth, and further progress in Benchmark earnings per share."

