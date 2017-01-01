Premier Foods Q3 Sales Down 1.0%; FY Trading Profit To Be Below Prior View

3:05a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported Group sales in the third quarter of 251.4 million pounds, 1.0% lower than the same period last year. Branded sales were 3.8% lower, while Non-branded sales performed strongly, ahead 11.6%. Group volumes increased 3.4% in the quarter. The Group now expects its trading profit for the year approximately 10% lower than previously anticipated.



Gavin Darby, CEO said: "Sales in our third quarter were weaker than expected despite a strong December. We now expect category performance to remain challenging during the fourth quarter and as a result sales will be below previous expectations. Additionally, recovery of significant input cost inflation in certain areas is taking longer than originally foreseen. Consequently, we now expect Trading Profit for FY16/17 to be approximately 10% below previous expectations."

Against the backdrop of the headwinds, Premier Foods announced an incremental three year cost saving and efficiency programme which it expects to deliver 10 million pounds savings from FY17/18, with equivalent further savings the following year. The programme is planned to significantly improve operational efficiencies in the supply chain from FY17/18, particularly in warehousing and distribution. Additionally, the Group will continue to streamline processes in all business units and is actively exploring further opportunities to deliver significant cost savings across its SG&A cost base.

The Group confirmed it will be distributing first Nissin branded products in the next few weeks. The Soba noodles pot product delivers authentic noodle texture and flavours with distribution across most major retailers from February 2017.

