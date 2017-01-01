Swiss Franc Recovers Versus Majors

3:54a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc rebounded from its early losses against its major rivals in early European trading on Wednesday.



The franc recovered to 113.00 against the yen, 1.0013 against the greenback, 1.2343 against the pound and 1.0713 against the euro, from its early lows of 112.36, 1.0047, 1.2436 and 1.0732, respectively.

If the franc extends rise, it may challenge resistance around 0.98 against the greenback, 116.00 against the yen, 1.04 against the euro and 1.21 against the pound.

