Pound Little Changed After U.K. Employment Rate, Claimant Count Data

4:47a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, U.K's Office For National Statistics released average earnings, claimant count and unemployment figures for the U.K.



Advertisement

After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.

As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8668 against the euro, 1.2327 against the U.S. dollar, 1.2352 against the Swiss franc and 139.68 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



