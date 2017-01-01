Jan 18, 5:02 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register

Pound Little Changed After U.K. Employment Rate, Claimant Count Data

4:47a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, U.K's Office For National Statistics released average earnings, claimant count and unemployment figures for the U.K.

Advertisement

After the data, the pound changed little against its major rivals.

As of 4:31 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8668 against the euro, 1.2327 against the U.S. dollar, 1.2352 against the Swiss franc and 139.68 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Any features missing?