Eurozone Construction Output Climbs For Second Month

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output grew for the second straight month in November, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.

Construction output rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in November, the same rate of increase as in October, which was revised down from a 0.8 percent gain reported earlier.



Production in building advanced 0.3 percent on month and civil engineering output expanded by 1.0 percent.

On an annual basis, construction output remained flat in November after a 1.8 percent growth in the preceding month, revised down from 2.2 percent.

In the EU28, construction output climbed 0.4 percent monthly and by 0.2 percent yearly in November.

